News
Canfield Fairgrounds Plans Major Fireworks Event for June 2025
CANFIELD, Ohio – The Canfield Fairgrounds is set to host the “Fireworks at the Fairgrounds” event on June 28, 2025. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the fireworks display scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m.
The fairgrounds, located at 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, will charge $10 for carloads, if paid in cash, or $12 for credit card transactions. For walk-ins, the fee is $2 in cash or $4 by credit card. Vehicles must enter through one of several designated gates, while walk-ins are asked to enter via gate five.
The event is expected to offer food and entertainment for attendees. In the case of rain, a postponement is planned for June 29, 2025, ensuring that everyone gets a chance to enjoy the fireworks.
