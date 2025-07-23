Cannes Fireworks Festival Promises Stunning Shows This Summer

Cannes, France – Each summer, the International Fireworks Art Festival dazzles over 100,000 spectators along the Bay of Cannes. Scheduled for July 22 and August 5, 15, and 24 at 10 p.m., this prestigious competition showcases some of the world’s best pyrotechnic artists.

This emblematic event, known for its festive spirit and cultural richness, no longer relies on public funding. Thanks to a program established by the city, the festival is supported by private revenues generated from the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, which hosts various professional events. As a result, festival costs do not affect local taxpayers.

The Cannes Town Hall, along with the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, is committed to making the festival eco-friendly. They use sustainable materials, eliminate aluminum, ban plastics, ensure beaches and seabeds are cleaned, and improve public transportation. These efforts aim to make the festival more sustainable.

The competition will feature leading pyrotechnicians from Sweden, Spain, Italy, Germany, Japan, and France, all striving for the prestigious Vestale d’Or award. Festival-goers can also enjoy the fireworks online, either live or recorded, with the soundtrack broadcast live on Cannes Radio at 91.5 FM.

Audience participation is encouraged through a special contest where viewers can vote on the festival’s website for the best fireworks display. The public prize will be awarded to the most beautiful show.