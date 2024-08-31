Connect with us

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Acknowledge Traditional Custodians of the Land

2 days ago

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, a prominent rugby league club in Australia, recently issued a statement recognizing the Traditional Custodians of the land on which they operate. This acknowledgment pays respect to the Darug and Eora nations, highlighting the importance of Indigenous culture and history.

In their official statement, the Bulldogs expressed their honour towards the Elders of the Darug and Eora nations, acknowledging their contributions to the community and the continued existence of their rich cultural practices.

By recognizing these groups, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs set an example for other organizations to follow in respecting and valuing the heritage of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Australia.

Rachel Adams

