Sports
Canucks Acquire Forward Ilya Safonov from Blackhawks in Trade
Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced on June 28, 2025, that they have acquired forward Ilya Safonov from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations. Vancouver’s General Manager, Patrik Allvin, confirmed the transaction.
Safonov, 24, played with Ak Bars Kazan in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) during the 2024-25 season. He participated in 51 games, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists for a total of 22 points. Additionally, he gathered 22 penalty minutes and achieved a +22 plus/minus rating.
In the postseason, Safonov continued to perform well, tallying five points in 13 games, which included three goals and two assists alongside six penalty minutes.
Over his career in the KHL, Safonov has played in 263 games, registering 49 goals and 46 assists for 95 points. He has combined for 86 penalty minutes and a +50 plus/minus rating throughout his seven seasons with Ak Bars Kazan. In the playoffs, he has also made a mark with 17 points over 59 games.
A native of Moscow, Russia, Safonov has represented his country in international competitions, such as the 2017 Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships.
Originally, Safonov was selected by the Blackhawks in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, going 172nd overall. Despite showing promise during his early career, his production dipped in the past season, prompting Chicago to trade him. Safonov signed a one-year extension with Kazan last month, which includes no NHL out clause, indicating that he will remain in Russia until at least the end of the next season.
The Canucks are hopeful that Safonov can regain his offensive capabilities and potentially secure a spot on their roster in the future, without having given up significant assets in the trade.
