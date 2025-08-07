Canyon Fire Sparks Evacuation Warnings Near Piru

PIRU, California — A brush fire named the Canyon Fire ignited around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 7, 2025, near the 6700 block of Holser Canyon Road in Piru. The fire has grown to about 30 acres, prompting local authorities to issue evacuation warnings for several neighborhoods in Castaic and Vale Verde.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, evacuation orders affect the Holser Canyon area, which is located east of Lake Piru and west of Val Verde. Residents are encouraged to stay alert and follow instructions from emergency officials as conditions may change rapidly.

As of 2:06 p.m., the Los Angeles County Emergency Services program indicated that residents should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. The current weather conditions around the fire at 1:50 p.m. included temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit, humidity levels at 15-20%, and winds from the southwest at 8-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

The community is advised to remain cautious and informed as firefighters work to contain the blaze. Updates regarding the fire’s progression and safety measures will be released as they become available.