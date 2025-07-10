Capcom Cancels Monster Hunter Wilds Lecture Amid Staff Harassment

Chiba, Japan — Capcom has canceled a lecture scheduled for CEDEC 2025 on the optimization of its game Monster Hunter Wilds. The cancellation appears to be linked to ongoing harassment faced by the company’s staff regarding the game’s performance.

The session, titled “Making Monster Hunter Wilds run smoothly! Everything you need to know about optimization,” was set to take place from July 22-24 at Japan’s largest game development conference, CEDEC. The conference invites industry professionals to discuss game development and share technical insights.

While Capcom did not provide an official explanation for the cancellation, the decision follows notable backlash from players. After the release of Free Title Update 2 on June 30, which introduced new monsters and performance adjustments, players reported several issues, including bugs and frame rate drops. Despite a patch released on July 1, some players experienced spikes in CPU usage.

On July 4, Capcom issued a statement addressing the harassment its employees have faced, which included direct threats through social media and customer support channels. The company emphasized that while it values player feedback, the line has been crossed into unacceptable behavior.

“We have confirmed instances of slander, intimidation, threats to harm, and harassment against our executives and employees by name,” the statement read. Capcom also warned that it may take legal action in severe cases of harassment.

As of now, Capcom continues to engage with the community in efforts to address the performance issues. Other sessions related to Monster Hunter Wilds at CEDEC are still scheduled to proceed.