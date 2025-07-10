News
Capcom Cancels Monster Hunter Wilds Lecture Amid Staff Harassment
Chiba, Japan — Capcom has canceled a lecture scheduled for CEDEC 2025 on the optimization of its game Monster Hunter Wilds. The cancellation appears to be linked to ongoing harassment faced by the company’s staff regarding the game’s performance.
The session, titled “Making Monster Hunter Wilds run smoothly! Everything you need to know about optimization,” was set to take place from July 22-24 at Japan’s largest game development conference, CEDEC. The conference invites industry professionals to discuss game development and share technical insights.
While Capcom did not provide an official explanation for the cancellation, the decision follows notable backlash from players. After the release of Free Title Update 2 on June 30, which introduced new monsters and performance adjustments, players reported several issues, including bugs and frame rate drops. Despite a patch released on July 1, some players experienced spikes in CPU usage.
On July 4, Capcom issued a statement addressing the harassment its employees have faced, which included direct threats through social media and customer support channels. The company emphasized that while it values player feedback, the line has been crossed into unacceptable behavior.
“We have confirmed instances of slander, intimidation, threats to harm, and harassment against our executives and employees by name,” the statement read. Capcom also warned that it may take legal action in severe cases of harassment.
As of now, Capcom continues to engage with the community in efforts to address the performance issues. Other sessions related to Monster Hunter Wilds at CEDEC are still scheduled to proceed.
Recent Posts
- Jared Goff Calls Rams Trade Immature in Netflix’s Quarterback
- Dan Patrick Details ESPN Exit and Media Journey
- Cooper Flagg Makes NBA Debut Against Bronny James in Summer League
- Skywatchers Prepare for July’s Full Buck Moon on July 10
- Basketball Stars Cooper and Ace Flagg Host Summer Camp in Maine
- Taraji P. Henson Celebrates Vacation with Fitness Motivation
- Lakers Sign Jake LaRavia After Finney-Smith Departure
- Lakers Rally to Edge Spurs in California Classic Showdown
- María Jesús Montero to Announce New Affordable Housing in Sevilla
- Thunder Outlast Nets in Summer League Opener
- 20-Year-Old Found Dead on Superyacht in Bahamas; Crewmember Charged
- Aces and Mystics Prepare for Key WNBA Matchup
- Paramount+ Offers First Two Months for Just 99 Cents
- Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale to Simulcast Blues Games Starting Next Season
- Major Twist Shakes Up ‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Finale
- Red Sox Trade Talks Heat Up as Deadline Approaches
- Herb Jones Signs $68 Million Extension with Pelicans
- Season 19 of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Premieres Tonight
- Tracy Ifeachor Exits ‘The Pitt’ Ahead of Season 2
- Amber Alert Issued for Missing Child Amid Double Homicide Investigation