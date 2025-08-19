Capcom Reveals Gameplay for Resident Evil Requiem Ahead of Release

Cologne, Germany – Capcom has unveiled a first look at the gameplay of Resident Evil Requiem during a recent presentation, ahead of Gamescom 2025. The forthcoming survival horror shooter features FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and is set to launch on February 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The gameplay footage was showcased as part of an Nvidia update, which highlighted the game’s advanced graphical capabilities made possible through the latest RTX technologies. Capcom aims to make this entry one of the most visually impressive in the long-running franchise, which has consistently set standards for interactive horror.

“Resident Evil Requiem builds on thirty years of innovation in graphics and gameplay, pushing the envelope further with real-time visuals,” said Masary Ijuin, engine development support manager at Capcom. “The use of Path Traced lighting with DLSS 4 will allow for truly lifelike imagery, vital for creating immersive horror experiences.”

In addition to stunning graphics, Ijuin discussed how the game will utilize light and shadow to enhance atmosphere. “Light flickering in corridors and shadows will contribute to the game’s fearful ambiance,” he explained. This new gameplay experience also aims to ensure that it runs smoothly across a variety of hardware configurations.

Players will step into the role of Grace Ashcroft, who is embroiled in a deadly investigation involving mysterious deaths linked to her past in the haunted Wrenwood Hotel. The game will also feature longtime series character Leon S. Kennedy, as their stories intertwine in a narrative focused on both characters.

As excitement builds, Gamescom Opening Night Live will offer more insights into Resident Evil Requiem on August 19, 2025, marking an important moment ahead of the global launch.