Capcom Showcases Exciting Games at Gamescom 2025

Cologne, Germany – Capcom unveiled three highly anticipated titles at Gamescom 2025, creating excitement among gaming fans. The announcements include Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, all set for release in 2026.

In Resident Evil Requiem, players take on the role of FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, embarking on a terrifying journey through Raccoon City. The demo featured both first-person and third-person perspectives, allowing players to choose their preferred experience. The gameplay started with Grace incapacitated in a hospital, where I had to explore dark hallways, solve puzzles, and navigate through a creature-filled environment.

The tension ramped up as I encountered a monstrous figure stalking Grace. I used environmental elements to divert its attention, throwing objects to create distractions, and I navigated toward light switches to conceal myself. A frantic escape ensued as I raced to find a fuse, delivering the heart-pounding action that has become synonymous with the Resident Evil franchise.

On the other hand, Pragmata emerged as a captivating new third-person shooter. Players assume the role of Hugh Williams, exploring an abandoned lunar station plagued by killer robots, with the assistance of an android named Diana. The hacking gameplay mechanics, coupled with traditional shooting, challenge players to disable enemy defenses in real time while avoiding attacks.

The combat culminated in an intense boss battle against SectorGuard, a formidable foe equipped with advanced weaponry. I found myself adopting a hybrid approach, balancing quick reflexes and strategic hacking, which adds distinctiveness to the shooting genre.

Lastly, Onimusha: Way of the Sword promises a return to the series’ action roots. The refined combat system encourages mastery of various moves, such as parries and counterattacks, against demonic enemies known as Genma. In the demo, I confronted a boss named Sasaki Ganryu, requiring a strategic approach to timing my moves for effective counters.

Capcom’s presentations at Gamescom 2025 impressively showcased their commitment to innovative gaming experiences, setting the stage for a thrilling lineup in 2026.