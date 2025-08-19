Capcom and Square Enix Announce Exciting Crossover for Final Fantasy XIV and Monster Hunter

LOS ANGELES (Aug. 19, 2025) – Capcom and Square Enix Co., Ltd revealed a new collaboration during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, Germany. The crossover will bring new content to both Final Fantasy XIV and Monster Hunter Wilds.

Final Fantasy XIV Producer Naoki Yoshida and Monster Hunter Wilds Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto unveiled the collaboration, which includes the introduction of a new monster called Omega Planetes to Monster Hunter Wilds. Players can also look forward to new cosmetics, including Chocobo mounts, becoming available.

The Monster Hunter Wilds crossover event is set to launch in late September 2025 with Free Title Update 3. The collaboration will later continue into Final Fantasy XIV in early October with a key feature being the Guardian Arkveld.

In Final Fantasy XIV, players can expect new content that features a questline likely involving a dungeon and a boss fight against Arkveld. The teaser trailer showcased scenes of a character navigating environments filled with deceased monsters and riding the new Seikret mount.

With over 30 million registered accounts, Final Fantasy XIV is welcoming newcomers through a Free Trial that includes access to extensive gameplay and story experiences from its core expansions. The trial allows players to immerse themselves in hundreds of hours of content without a limit on playtime.

For the latest updates on both games’ cross-content and more, fans are encouraged to visit their respective official sites. Images and content regarding the collaboration are still under development, so specifics may change before the launch.