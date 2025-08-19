Entertainment
Capcom and Square Enix Announce Exciting Crossover for Final Fantasy XIV and Monster Hunter
LOS ANGELES (Aug. 19, 2025) – Capcom and Square Enix Co., Ltd revealed a new collaboration during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, Germany. The crossover will bring new content to both Final Fantasy XIV and Monster Hunter Wilds.
Final Fantasy XIV Producer Naoki Yoshida and Monster Hunter Wilds Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto unveiled the collaboration, which includes the introduction of a new monster called Omega Planetes to Monster Hunter Wilds. Players can also look forward to new cosmetics, including Chocobo mounts, becoming available.
The Monster Hunter Wilds crossover event is set to launch in late September 2025 with Free Title Update 3. The collaboration will later continue into Final Fantasy XIV in early October with a key feature being the Guardian Arkveld.
In Final Fantasy XIV, players can expect new content that features a questline likely involving a dungeon and a boss fight against Arkveld. The teaser trailer showcased scenes of a character navigating environments filled with deceased monsters and riding the new Seikret mount.
With over 30 million registered accounts, Final Fantasy XIV is welcoming newcomers through a Free Trial that includes access to extensive gameplay and story experiences from its core expansions. The trial allows players to immerse themselves in hundreds of hours of content without a limit on playtime.
For the latest updates on both games’ cross-content and more, fans are encouraged to visit their respective official sites. Images and content regarding the collaboration are still under development, so specifics may change before the launch.
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz Claims Cincinnati Open After Jannik Sinner Retires
- Review: Andaz Prague Offers Luxury and Comfort in Historic Hotel
- Nvidia Set for Big Earnings Report Amid AI Growth
- US ETF Industry Reaches Record $11.81 Trillion in Assets
- Gold Prices Climb Ahead of Fed Meeting and Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
- Dijon Duenas Expands Musical Horizons with New Album ‘Baby’
- Reddit Stock Surges 128% Amid Strong AI Engagement and Record Revenue Growth
- Ben Griffin’s Unusual Creatine Incident Shakes BMW Championship Start
- Palantir Shares Plunge Amid Valuation Concerns and Market Rotation
- New York Times Strands Puzzle Challenges Players with Currency Theme
- Trump Claims He Ended Six Wars Amid Peace Talks
- Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Dublin College Football Showdown
- Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park
- Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
- Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
- Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless
- Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
- Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025
- Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat
- Gavin Adcock’s Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed in Court