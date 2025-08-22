Capcom Unveils Exciting Gameplay for 2026 Titles at Gamescom 2025

New York City, NY – Capcom showcased three upcoming titles at Gamescom 2025, highlighting the intense gameplay mechanics of Resident Evil: Requiem, Pragmata, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. These titles aim to capture players’ attention in 2026.

Resident Evil: Requiem, set for release on February 27, puts players in the role of FBI agent Grace Ashcroft. During a hands-on demo, Grace finds herself in a deserted hospital, led by an eerie atmosphere and terrifying stalkers. Players can choose between first-person and third-person perspectives, with both offering unique gameplay experiences. During my playthrough, I had to navigate through darkness, using distractions to evade a monstrous threat that appeared in the shadows.

Capcom’s Pragmata introduces players to Hugh Williams, an astronaut navigating a futuristic lunar station plagued by killer robots. Players utilize a hacking mechanic alongside thrilling gunplay. In my demo, I fought against tough enemies like the SectorGuard, the boss of the demo, requiring both quick reflexes and strategic hacking to disable defenses before attacking.

Lastly, Onimusha: Way of the Sword marks the return of the beloved franchise with modernized gameplay. Players take control of the iconic samurai Musashi, engaging in intense battles against enemies using a combination of parries and counterattacks. The demo culminates in a challenging boss fight against Sasaki Ganryu, demanding players to skillfully deplete their opponent’s stamina while executing powerful attacks.

Capcom’s diverse lineup promises to keep gamers engaged throughout 2026, as they reintroduce beloved franchises and explore new gameplay mechanics.