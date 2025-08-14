Business
Capital One Customers to Receive Payments from $425 Million Settlement
ARLINGTON, Va. — Certain Capital One customers will receive payments as part of a $425 million class-action lawsuit settlement. The payouts are available to individuals who held a Capital One 360 savings account from September 18, 2019, to June 6, 2025.
The lawsuit claimed that Capital One advertised these savings accounts as high-interest options. However, in 2022, the interest rate for these accounts remained at a low 0.3%. During the same period, a related Capital One 360 Performance Savings account saw interest rates reach up to 4.3% due to increases by the Federal Reserve.
The plaintiffs argued that Capital One failed to pay approximately $2 billion in interest to customers with the original 360 savings account and also did not inform them about the more profitable account. While the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau initially filed a lawsuit against Capital One on similar grounds, it was dropped in February.
Capital One has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement terms. According to the settlement details, the $425 million will be distributed, although how much each customer will receive has not been clarified yet. Customers who decide to close their accounts by October 15 are expected to get 15% more than those who keep their accounts open.
The settlement is awaiting final court approval, with a hearing scheduled for November 6.
Recent Posts
- Capital One Customers to Receive Payments from $425 Million Settlement
- Investors Eye UnitedHealth Amid Market Skepticism and Rising Medical Costs
- XRP Suffers Major Drop Amid Inflation Concerns
- Jadon Sancho Receives Permanent Transfer Offers Amid Manchester United Struggles
- 49ers Scramble for Wide Receivers Amid Injury Crisis
- Milwaukee Bucks Sign Amir Coffey to One-Year Training Camp Deal
- Italian Family Legacy Shifts Amid O’Connell Street’s Challenges
- Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Waives Right to Speedy Trial in Assault Case
- Protesters Confront Zohran Mamdani at Staten Island Campaign Event
- Applied Materials to Announce Q3 Earnings Amid Cautious Analyst Outlook
- Disney’s Controversial Representation of LGBTQ+ Characters Sparks Debate
- Little League Baseball World Series 2025 Begins in Pennsylvania
- Intel’s Lunar Lake Chips Boost Gaming Performance Amid Trade Secrets Case
- NBA Reveals 2025/26 Season Schedule and MVP Contenders
- Crystal Palace Blasts UEFA Over Europa League Ban Following Failed Appeal
- Cubs Aim for Series Win Against Blue Jays Amid Injury Concerns
- Coco Gauff Advances to Quarter-Finals of Cincinnati Open
- California Democrats Set to Unveil Congressional Map Plans Next Week
- Krispy Kreme Debuts Harry Potter Doughnut Collection Starting August 18
- New Blood Pressure Guidelines Urge Stricter Control and Lifestyle Changes