Sports
Capitals Face Devils in Key Matchup After Holiday Break
NEWARK, New Jersey — The Washington Capitals return to the ice after the holiday break to take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, December 27, at 7 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. This match marks the beginning of a rigorous 22-game stretch for the Capitals over the next 41 days.
Logan Thompson will be in goal for the Capitals as they seek a victory against a formidable Devils team. Tom Wilson and Rasmus Sandin will also make their return after missing the last game due to an illness and injury, respectively.
The Capitals are entering the game with a record of 19 wins, 13 losses, and 5 overtime losses, while the Devils stand at 20 wins and 16 losses with one overtime loss.
Fans can expect exciting line combinations from the Capitals, featuring star players like Alex Ovechkin, who has been a key contributor this season. The players returning from injury will add depth and skill to the lineup.
For those looking to wager on the game, the favored puck line for the Capitals is set at +1.5, and the total over/under has been placed at 5.5. Expert picks suggest a likely score of Capitals 4, Devils 3.
This game is crucial for both teams as they aim to bolster their standings ahead of the Olympic break, making for a thrilling matchup for hockey fans.
