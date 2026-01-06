Capitals Host Ducks in Monday Night NHL Showdown

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals (21-15-6) are set to face off against the Anaheim Ducks (21-17-3) on Monday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. This will be their first matchup in nearly a month, and both teams are looking to improve their standings.

The Capitals currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference with 48 points, while the Ducks are sixth in the Western Conference with 45 points. Washington is coming off a tough loss, having lost three of their last four games.

Both teams have faced challenges recently. The Ducks are on a five-game losing streak and failed to meet expectations in their last home game, losing 5-2 to the Minnesota Wild on Friday. Anaheim previously defeated the Capitals 4-3 in a shootout on Dec. 5.

In goal, the Capitals will start Charlie Lindgren, while Logan Thompson will be between the pipes for the Ducks. Lindgren aims to bounce back after recent struggles, and Thompson has shown strong performances despite some inconsistencies.

Key players to watch include Capitals’ star Alex Ovechkin, who has 34 points this season, and Ducks’ Leo Carlsson, with 41 points. Both teams will rely on these players to lead their offenses.

Injury updates reveal Tom Wilson and Aliaksei Protas will not compete, adding pressure to the Capitals’ lineup. They will employ 11 forwards and seven defensemen in tonight’s game.

With both teams eager for a win, fans can expect a tightly contested matchup filled with physical play. The game can be viewed on ESPN+.