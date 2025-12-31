Capitals Host Rangers in New Year’s Eve Showdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Capitals will take on the New York Rangers in a New Year’s Eve matinee at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. This marks the second matchup between the teams in eight days.

The Rangers (19-17-5) are expected to welcome back defenseman Adam Fox, who missed the last 14 games due to an upper-body injury. Fox was activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) and participated fully in Tuesday’s practice. Coach Mike Sullivan described Fox as a ‘difference-maker’ whose presence is crucial for the team’s defense and offense.

In their last meeting on December 26, the Rangers beat the Capitals 7-3, overcoming a 2-3 deficit during the third period. However, New York has struggled since then, losing their last two games, including a recent defeat in overtime.

The Capitals face challenges of their own, with a 2-5-2 record in their last nine games. Despite that, they secured a win in their last game following the loss to New York.

Washington continues to perform well against the Rangers, having won four of the last five matchups. The game will be broadcast on MSG and MNMT, and the betting odds favor the Capitals at -160 moneyline against the Rangers.

For the Capitals, Alex Ovechkin, who has been a significant contributor with four goals in his last five encounters with New York, is expected to play a key role.

This matchup also sees a reunion of former teammates, as Capitals rookie Ryan Leonard and Rangers forward Gabe Perreault face off. They were linemates for the U.S. team at the World Junior Championships and played together at Boston College.

The Capital One Arena will host a highly anticipated game as fans ring in the New Year with hockey action.