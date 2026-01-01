Capitals Look to Avenge Loss Against Senators on New Year’s Day

OTTAWA, Ontario, Canada — The Washington Capitals face off against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Canadian Tire Centre. This match comes as both teams seek to turn the page on disappointing endings to 2025.

The Capitals aim for redemption after suffering a 7-1 defeat to the Senators in October. Following a recent victory against the New York Rangers, they hope to start the new year with a win. The Senators are looking to halt a three-game losing streak.

The matchup’s context highlights both teams’ struggles with defense. The Capitals have only won three of their last ten contests, while the Senators count on Leevi Merilainen as their likely starting goalie, who has an .869 save percentage and a 3.51 goals against average.

Capitals coach has emphasized the need for improved team defense as they prepare for the game. “We need to tighten up at the back,” he remarked during a pre-game press conference.

The betting line favors an aggressive game with an Over/Under set at 6.5 goals. Recent performances indicate both teams have struggled defensively but scored plenty. The Capitals have hit the Over in four consecutive games, while the Senators have gone Over in three of their last five games.

Capitals’ star Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 15 goals and 19 assists, while Senators’ player has scored 19 goals this season, standing out with a four-game goal streak that was just broken. Fans can expect an exciting match as two high-scoring teams go head-to-head.

The game promises to be a thrilling start to the new year for both teams and their supporters.