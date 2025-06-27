UC Capitals Sign Kadi Sissoko for WNBL 2025/26 Season

CANBERRA, Australia — The UC Capitals have signed French forward Kadi Sissoko for the upcoming WNBL 2025/26 season. This announcement came on June 25, 2025, marking an exciting addition to the team’s roster.

Kadi Sissoko, who is 6’2”, began her basketball career in France with South Basket Landes in 2017. From 2018 to 2023, she played in the NCAA for Syracuse, Minnesota, and USC. In her final year at USC, she excelled and earned a spot on the All-Pac-12 Team alongside LA Sparks star Cameron Brink.

After a standout collegiate career, the 24-year-old was drafted 29th overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury. During her rookie season, Sissoko participated in all 40 regular-season games, averaging 1.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

In the last two years, she played in Europe for OGM Ormanspor in Turkey and ESB Villeneuve d’Ascq in France, where she averaged 3.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Although her statistics may not seem overwhelming, her athleticism and scoring ability offer significant potential for the Capitals.

Capitals head coach Paul Goriss praised Sissoko’s abilities, saying, “I believe her game will translate to how we want to play. Her ability to defend multiple positions will allow us to be creative with our lineup combinations.”

Sissoko expressed her enthusiasm about joining the Capitals and competing against top-level players. “I’ve never been afraid to step out of my comfort zone,” she said. “Fans can expect to see an aggressive player on both ends of the court. I’m a versatile player who can guard multiple positions.”

Her decision to join the Capitals was influenced by her interactions with Goriss and fellow teammate Zitina Aokuso. “Coach and I spoke, and I appreciated his honesty about what his plans are,” she explained. “Zitina and I got along well, so it was important for me to have her input.”

Sissoko will join a talented roster that includes Monique Bobongie, Jayda Clark, Jade Melbourne, Nyadiew Puoch, Sara Blicavs, and Aokuso for the 2025/26 season.