Capitals’ Wilson and Thompson Named to Canada Olympic Hockey Team

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson, key players for the Washington Capitals, received exciting news just hours before their game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. They were both named to the Canadian Olympic hockey team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

The announcement came from Team Canada representatives, marking a significant moment for both athletes. Wilson, a seasoned forward in his 13th NHL season, has been a central figure for the Capitals, leading the team with 19 goals and 37 points this season. His physical play and scoring ability have made him a standout player. With 198 career goals, he ranks sixth in franchise history, making his Olympic selection particularly remarkable.

“It’s a huge privilege to represent Canada,” Wilson expressed. “Growing up, the Stanley Cup and an Olympic Gold Medal were my biggest dreams.” Wilson attended Team Canada’s orientation camp last summer, indicating his strong potential.

Logan Thompson, on the other hand, has risen through the ranks since signing a contract with the Capitals following his successful career at Brock University and an outstanding tenure in the AHL. Since joining Washington, he has registered an impressive 46-16-9 record, making 71 appearances and earning four shutouts this season.

Thompson was ecstatic about his Olympic selection, saying, “It’s surreal to represent my country. The work starts now, building chemistry with the team.” His performances have improved significantly, making him a valuable asset for the Capitals and Team Canada.

Both Wilson and Thompson share the common goal of not only making their mark at the Olympics but also contributing to their team’s success in the NHL. The duo’s dedication and hard work have made them worthy candidates for the Olympic stage.

As the Capitals continue their season, fans are proud of Wilson and Thompson’s achievements and look forward to their participation in the Olympics, which begins on February 12 against Czechia.