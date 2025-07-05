A Capitol Fourth: Celebrating 45 Years of Independence Day Festivities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 45th annual A Capitol Fourth will be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on July 4, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. EDT. This beloved event marks America’s national Independence Day tradition, featuring an array of musical performances and a spectacular fireworks display.

Hosted by actor Alfonso Ribeiro, this year’s celebration will include performances by renowned artists such as The Beach Boys, The Temptations, Lauren Daigle, and Josh Turner. They will be joined by the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jack Everly, to create a vibrant evening of music that pays tribute to the nation.

As America celebrates its 249th birthday, Ribeiro expressed his excitement at returning as host. “I’m honored to be back hosting the 45th anniversary of A Capitol Fourth,” he said. “It’s everything you want in an Independence Day celebration – great music and fantastic fireworks.”

The event will be broadcast live on PBS and is available for U.S. troops through the American Forces Network. For those unable to watch on television, it will also stream on PBS’s website and YouTube. Additionally, the concert will be available on demand from July 4 to July 18.

Recognized as America’s biggest birthday party, A Capitol Fourth is set to feature not just musical guests, but also military tributes. Members of the Armed Forces will carry state flags, and the Armed Forces Color Guard will participate throughout the evening.

With a mix of pop, country, R&B, classical, and gospel performances, this year’s A Capitol Fourth promises to be memorable, uniting celebrations of patriotism with captivating music and fireworks lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline.