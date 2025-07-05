Entertainment
A Capitol Fourth: Celebrating 45 Years of Independence Day Festivities
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 45th annual A Capitol Fourth will be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on July 4, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. EDT. This beloved event marks America’s national Independence Day tradition, featuring an array of musical performances and a spectacular fireworks display.
Hosted by actor Alfonso Ribeiro, this year’s celebration will include performances by renowned artists such as The Beach Boys, The Temptations, Lauren Daigle, and Josh Turner. They will be joined by the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jack Everly, to create a vibrant evening of music that pays tribute to the nation.
As America celebrates its 249th birthday, Ribeiro expressed his excitement at returning as host. “I’m honored to be back hosting the 45th anniversary of A Capitol Fourth,” he said. “It’s everything you want in an Independence Day celebration – great music and fantastic fireworks.”
The event will be broadcast live on PBS and is available for U.S. troops through the American Forces Network. For those unable to watch on television, it will also stream on PBS’s website and YouTube. Additionally, the concert will be available on demand from July 4 to July 18.
Recognized as America’s biggest birthday party, A Capitol Fourth is set to feature not just musical guests, but also military tributes. Members of the Armed Forces will carry state flags, and the Armed Forces Color Guard will participate throughout the evening.
With a mix of pop, country, R&B, classical, and gospel performances, this year’s A Capitol Fourth promises to be memorable, uniting celebrations of patriotism with captivating music and fireworks lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline.
Recent Posts
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak
- 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Fireworks Incident on July 4 in Wareham
- Madden NFL 26 Set for Launch with Enhanced Features
- Sacha Boey and Tim Weah Among Olympique Marseille’s Transfer Targets
- Bayern Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Amid Müller Uncertainty
- Police Seek Suspect Who Aimed Fireworks at Beachgoers in Bethany
- Upsets Shake Up Wimbledon as Underdogs Shine
- Waaiers drukken Evenepoel in finale Tour de France openingsrit
- PSG and Bayern Munich Clash in Club World Cup Quarter-final