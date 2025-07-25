Car Crash Reported on Interstate 80 in Foothill Farms

FOOTHILL FARMS, Calif. — A car crash was reported Wednesday morning in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento County. Emergency medical services were dispatched around 7:46 a.m. to westbound Interstate 80 just south of Greenback Lane.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, and officials have not released information about how many vehicles were involved. According to dispatch radio communications, a woman sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities are currently investigating the scene, and traffic may be affected as crews respond to the incident. More updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.

This incident adds to the ongoing concerns about roadway safety in the area. Emergency services urge drivers to remain cautious and watch for any changes in traffic conditions.