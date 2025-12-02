News
Car Crashes Into Dollar General in Parkersburg, No Injuries Reported
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A car crashed into the Dollar General store on 7th Street on Monday afternoon, causing significant damage to the building but thankfully no injuries.
The crash was reported to Wood County 911 just before 3 p.m. Fire and Police departments responded promptly to the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and officials have not released any further details at this time. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle struck the front of the store, causing considerable structural damage.
No customers or employees were harmed during the incident. Local authorities have ensured that the area is secure while damage assessments are made.
The community is relieved that the accident did not result in injuries, and city officials are working to restore normalcy for the business swiftly.
As updates on the situation arise, officials encourage anyone with additional information to reach out.
Recent Posts
- NFL Announces Week 16 Doubleheader Kickoff Times for Eagles and Bears
- Marvell Technology to Acquire Celestial AI for $3.25 Billion
- American Eagle Exceeds Expectations, Boosts Holiday Forecast
- Getafe and Navalcarnero Battle to Overtime in Copa del Rey Match
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Trade Rumors with Social Media Purge
- UFC 324 Features Gaethje vs. Pimblett in Las Vegas
- Okta Shows Strong Earnings While CEO Highlights AI Potential
- Chukwueze Stars in Fulham’s Surprise Victory Over Tottenham
- Omnicom to Lay Off 4,000 Amid Advertising Shakeup
- FC Barcelona Faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga Showdown
- Foden’s Late Goal Saves Manchester City Against Leeds United
- CrowdStrike Earnings Expected to Show Growth Amid Market Fluctuations
- Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca Questions Referee Consistency After Draw with Arsenal
- Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea to Retire as Company Restructures Leadership
- Social Security Agency Plans to Cut Office Visits by 50%
- Barcelona Eyes Antonio Nusa in Transfer Plans
- Sunderland Leads Premier League Happiness Rankings Amid Season Turmoil
- Zendaya, Tom Holland Hold Off Wedding Despite Engagement Ring Reveal
- Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Faces Pressure Amid Team Struggles
- Juventus Faces Udinese in Coppa Italia Knockout Match Today