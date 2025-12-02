Car Crashes Into Dollar General in Parkersburg, No Injuries Reported

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A car crashed into the Dollar General store on 7th Street on Monday afternoon, causing significant damage to the building but thankfully no injuries.

The crash was reported to Wood County 911 just before 3 p.m. Fire and Police departments responded promptly to the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and officials have not released any further details at this time. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle struck the front of the store, causing considerable structural damage.

No customers or employees were harmed during the incident. Local authorities have ensured that the area is secure while damage assessments are made.

The community is relieved that the accident did not result in injuries, and city officials are working to restore normalcy for the business swiftly.

As updates on the situation arise, officials encourage anyone with additional information to reach out.