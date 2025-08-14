News
Car Week Memories: A Look Back at 1997 Crowds
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Car Week has been a cherished tradition on the Central Coast for over 70 years. This annual event in 1997 saw the Monterey Peninsula bustling with activity as classic car enthusiasts gathered to celebrate automobile culture.
KSBW 8 took a look back into their archives to capture the excitement of Car Week in 1997. Popular locales such as Tarpy’s Roadhouse and the Embassy Suites in Seaside were brimming with customers enjoying the vibrant summer atmosphere. The Best Western Ramona Inn in Monterey, which has since closed, was also a key part of the festivities.
During that time, a summary described the scene perfectly: “The Monterey Peninsula is bustling with activity as the annual Car Week takes place, with restaurants and hotels fully booked and classic car owners showcasing their restored vehicles, embodying the thrill and nostalgia of driving.” This encapsulates the energy felt throughout the region.
As participants flocked to the event, classic cars from various eras were displayed, offering everyone a glimpse into the history of automotive design and engineering. The weekend became a showcase of not only the beautiful vehicles but also the community’s spirit and love for cars.
Car Week continues to be a highlight of summer on the Central Coast, drawing visitors from around the world to appreciate the artistry and passion behind classic automobiles.
