Sports
Carabao Cup Draw Scheduled for Tonight as Teams Await Matchups
LONDON, England — The Carabao Cup third round draw will take place tonight, August 27, 2025, following Manchester United‘s second-round match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park. Fans can watch the draw live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News after the game, which kicks off at 8 p.m.
This year, Tottenham Hotspur and other Premier League teams enter at the third round stage due to their participation in European competitions. Alongside Tottenham, teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea will also compete. All ball numbers will be confirmed this morning in anticipation of tonight’s draw.
The draw will occur in two stages. The first stage, occurring before the Manchester United match, will determine the home or away matches for the teams involved in European competitions. The main draw will follow after the match and will divide teams into two bowls: one for the European competition teams and another for the remaining clubs.
Potential opponents for Tottenham in the third round include clubs like Lincoln City, Wigan Athletic, and Southampton. The third round matches will be spread over two weeks due to the European schedules, with Tottenham’s match set for the week commencing September 22, 2025.
Newcastle United, who won the Carabao Cup in 2024/25 by defeating Liverpool, will see teams that have previously lifted the trophy receive a special sleeve patch on their jerseys displaying the number of times they have won. Tottenham, having won in 1971, 1973, 1999, and 2008, will wear a number four patch.
