Carabao Cup Preview: Northampton Faces Southampton at Sixfields Stadium

Northampton, England – The Carabao Cup first-round match will see Northampton Town take on Southampton at Sixfields Stadium on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, kicking off at 7:45 PM BST. The League One hosts will face a tough challenge against the Championship side, just months removed from their Premier League status.

Last season, Northampton managed to stay in League One, but they now face a team with a rich history in the top flight. Southampton, known as the Saints, will look to emphasize their experience and skill in this knockout format.

The match will be available for live viewing in various countries. In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the game on ITV, while US viewers can catch the action through ESPN+. Canadian audiences will find coverage on TSN, and viewers in Japan can tune into DAZN.

For those away from their home coverage, using a virtual private network (VPN) can help access their usual streaming services. VPNs like ExpressVPN and NordVPN can secure the connection for an uninterrupted viewing experience.

In terms of team news, Northampton will likely be without centre-back Jordan Thorniley, who was substituted early in their last match. Additionally, defenders Jon Guthrie and Liam Shaw are both dealing with knee injuries. Tom Eaves is also doubtful due to a thigh issue, while Tyler Dibling’s presence remains uncertain amid links to Everton.

Southampton’s squad also faces some uncertainty, as midfielder Sam Edozie and forward Joe Aribo are questionable after missing previous outings. Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis continues to recover from an ankle injury and will not participate.

As anticipation builds for this cup clash, fans are eager to see how both teams will perform. Northampton seeks to pull off a surprise against their higher-ranked opponents, while Southampton aims to advance deeper into the tournament, showcasing their dominance.