News
Carbon Monoxide Leak at Ocean City Hotel Leaves 17 Hospitalized
OCEAN CITY, MD – A carbon monoxide leak at the Ashore Resort has led to multiple hospitalizations. The Ocean City Fire Department confirmed that first responders were dispatched to the hotel on Coastal Highway shortly after 11 a.m. on August 1.
Seventeen individuals were evaluated for exposure to the harmful gas. Four of them were transported to a local hospital due to elevated carbon monoxide levels. The current conditions of the hospitalized patients have not been disclosed.
According to city officials, there have been no fatalities linked to this incident. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can cause serious health issues or even death when inhaled.
Building inspectors, representatives from the gas company, and the Fire Marshal’s Office are actively investigating the source of the leak. This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
