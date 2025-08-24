Cardano Bulls Anticipate Price Rally Above $2 After Breaking $1

NEW YORK, NY — Cardano (ADA) is experiencing a significant price movement, prompting bullish sentiment among investors. As of mid-August 2025, ADA surpassed the $1 psychological barrier and analysts predict the price could climb to $2 or higher in the coming weeks.

ADA’s price has surged by as much as 37% throughout August, although it has retraced slightly. Experts are confident a breakout above $1 is impending. Analyst Clifton FX noted in a recent post, “Bullish flag upside breakout has been confirmed in the 3-day time frame,” projecting a potential price rally of 100% to 150% based on current trends.

Technical indicators suggest ADA has been consolidating within a flag pattern since December 2024, a phase typically ending in a price breakout. The anticipated breakout could send prices toward a target of $1.80. For the trend to remain bullish, ADA must close above $1.00 and revisit that level as new support.

Current market data shows the price trading at over $0.98 as traders remain optimistic. A recent spike in ADA’s futures volume, which reached $7 billion, underscores increasing interest from both institutional and retail investors, according to data from Glassnode.

The rise in futures trading correlates with elevated expectations for a Cardano exchange-traded fund (ETF), with approval probabilities climbing to 81% this month. Additionally, Cardano’s total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols has increased by 56% to $423.6 million, supporting the bullish outlook.

As the market environment becomes more favorable for ADA, with recent surges observed in both trading volume and price, investors are closely monitoring momentum shifts. If the upward trend continues, prices could stabilize around $1.10, and a strong breakout above that level may enable further gains toward $1.20 or beyond.