Carderock Capital Reduces Microsoft Shares Amid Analyst Upgrades

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Carderock Capital Management Inc. has reduced its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 20.4% during the first quarter of 2025, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor held 23,818 shares after selling 6,110 shares, making Microsoft its 14th largest holding with a value of approximately $8.9 million.

Other large investors are also active in Microsoft. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake by 66.7%, now owning 75 shares worth around $28,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. and LSV Asset Management also acquired new positions, valuing their investments at $31,000 and $44,000 respectively.

The market remains controlled by institutional investors and hedge funds, comprising 71.13% of Microsoft’s stock. Analysts have responded positively, with Royal Bank of Canada raising its target price from $525 to $640, and multiple brokerages providing “outperform” ratings.

Microsoft has seen significant activity in its stock recently, opening at $509.90 on Monday. It has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a high of $555.45. The company posted a strong quarterly earnings result of $3.65 per share, surpassing estimates of $3.35.

In other news, significant insider trading was noted with an executive vice president selling 4,850 shares at $527.32 each, and CEO Satya Nadella offloading 149,205 shares at an average price of $504.78.

Microsoft remains focused on its software and technology offerings with a strong market capitalization of $3.79 trillion and a solid debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.