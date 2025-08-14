Cardi B Defends Tyla Amid Online Criticism and Controversy

LOS ANGELES, CA — Cardi B is defending Tyla, who has faced intense online backlash, during a late-night X Spaces stream. The rapper reflected on the “straight up disrespectful” comments directed at the “Push 2 Start” singer.

“Look at Tyla,” Cardi said, noting the “dragging” of the singer online. “The girl don’t even fucking address or talk about nothing.” Cardi expressed disbelief at the negativity coming from internet users, suggesting that people only support celebrities who remain silent.

“I’m starting to feel that people just don’t like celebrities,” she stated. “Every single time I scroll down on my TikTok, there’s a video of her, and people are talking shit.” Cardi emphasized, “Goddamn, what do you want her to fucking do, cut her fucking veins? Like, enough. Enough.”

Tyla has been at the center of scrutiny regarding her ethnic identity since a 2020 TikTok resurfaced where she described herself as a “colored South African.” In a recent interview, the singer chose not to address the topic, which only fueled further discussion.

After her silence, Tyla released a statement, clarifying, “I don’t expect to be identified as Coloured outside of [South Africa], but I’m both Coloured in South Africa and a Black woman.”

Reflecting on the controversy, Tyla told Variety, “That [controversy] was really confusing for me. I was left asking, ‘OK, but what do I do now?’”

Last month, Tyla released a four-track EP titled WWP, with plans for a second album later this year. Cardi B’s sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, is set to release on Sept. 19.