Cardi B Drops New Single ‘Outside’, Breaks iTunes Records Amidst Controversy

NEW YORK, NY — Cardi B‘s new single, “Outside,” was released just after midnight and has already made headlines by breaking records as the fastest solo female rap song on US iTunes. This marks her return after a seven-year break from solo music, generating excitement and anticipation among her fans.

Fans took to social media almost immediately to express their joy and support for Cardi B’s comeback. One user wrote on X, “I just woke up..oh Cardi B your spot in female rap will never be taken. OUTSIDE OUT NOW.” Another commented, “We really getting new cardi music tonight…like today is honestly going to be great.” The enthusiasm reflects the impact of her music, with many speculating that this release is a precursor to her upcoming album.

Heartwarming fan reactions are contrasted by the silence of her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots wide receiver. As Cardi B celebrates her single’s success, Diggs has focused on his luxury fashion label, Liem Homme, and has not publicly acknowledged her new release.

Diggs, who has been dating Cardi B since she announced her separation from her ex-husband, Offset, late last year, continues to keep his personal life private. Following a viral yacht video, he has not commented on his relationship with Cardi B or her recent achievements.

Despite the celebration surrounding her music, Cardi B is simultaneously facing backlash for a recent apology video directed at her label, Atlantic Records. In it, she confessed to being resistant about releasing her new single. Some fans criticized her for what they perceived as a humiliating public apology. “The industry really be making celebrities humiliate themselves smh,” one user responded.

As Cardi B revels in the record-breaking success of “Outside,” the future looks promising. However, she has yet to address the criticism from fans regarding her apology video. Meanwhile, Diggs’ unwavering focus on his own career continues to leave fans curious about their relationship.