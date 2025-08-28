Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

ALHAMBRA, California – Cardi B made a brief appearance outside a California courtroom on Wednesday, where she greeted fans for an autograph session. Dressed in a stunning all-white pantsuit and wearing a $73,000 diamond-encrusted watch, the rapper seemed cautious as she walked, assisted by a bodyguard.

After the court session broke for lunch, Cardi was seen taking a rest in her SUV. When it was time to leave, she carefully descended the steps, appearing fatigued and protecting her stomach. Despite these challenges, Cardi took a moment to thank fans and sign vinyl copies of her diamond-selling single “WAP.”

The rapper has been in the spotlight for more than just her music. Cardi is currently facing a lawsuit for $24 million from former security guard Emani Ellis. Ellis alleges that Cardi assaulted her in a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office in 2018, during her first pregnancy. Cardi has vehemently denied these claims and expressed her frustrations with the ongoing rumors on social media.

Patientce Foster, a close confidant of Cardi, commented on the situation in New York City, referring to the attention as “good press.”

Final arguments in the case are expected next week after the Labor Day holiday.