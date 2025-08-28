News
Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
ALHAMBRA, California – Cardi B made a brief appearance outside a California courtroom on Wednesday, where she greeted fans for an autograph session. Dressed in a stunning all-white pantsuit and wearing a $73,000 diamond-encrusted watch, the rapper seemed cautious as she walked, assisted by a bodyguard.
After the court session broke for lunch, Cardi was seen taking a rest in her SUV. When it was time to leave, she carefully descended the steps, appearing fatigued and protecting her stomach. Despite these challenges, Cardi took a moment to thank fans and sign vinyl copies of her diamond-selling single “WAP.”
The rapper has been in the spotlight for more than just her music. Cardi is currently facing a lawsuit for $24 million from former security guard Emani Ellis. Ellis alleges that Cardi assaulted her in a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office in 2018, during her first pregnancy. Cardi has vehemently denied these claims and expressed her frustrations with the ongoing rumors on social media.
Patientce Foster, a close confidant of Cardi, commented on the situation in New York City, referring to the attention as “good press.”
Final arguments in the case are expected next week after the Labor Day holiday.
Recent Posts
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production
- Genshin Impact 5.8 Reveals Deep Lore and Surprising Truths
- Rashid Khan Calls for Unity Ahead of Afghanistan-Pakistan T20 Series
- Max Verstappen Eyes Victory at Home Dutch Grand Prix
- Trump Administration Resumes In-Person Citizenship Neighborhood Checks
- Turkey Launches Major Air Defense Investment: $1.5 Billion for Aselsan’s Technology Base
- Alabama State Football Opens 2025 Season Against UAB
- Leeds United Eyes Facundo Buonanotte as Transfer Talks Intensify
- Cody and Brandi Rhodes Welcome New Baby Girl, Leilani Ella Runnels
- Trump Orders Crackdown on American Flag Burning Amid Controversy