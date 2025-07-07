Cardi B Purges All Stefon Diggs Photos, Breakup Rumors Intensify

Los Angeles, CA — Cardi B has deleted all photos of Stefon Diggs from her Instagram account, sparking speculation about a possible breakup. Fans quickly recalled a previous warning from fellow artist Yung Miami, who had referred to Diggs as a ‘hoe’ in a now-resurfaced tweet.

The move comes just weeks after Cardi B and Diggs were rumored to have started dating. The internet is buzzing with theories that Cardi may have ignored early warnings about the relationship.

In November 2024, Yung Miami tweeted, ‘I can’t fall in love with no hoe!!! Young, rich, outside, & single!!!!!’ At the time, many viewed it as an ambiguous comment, but following Cardi’s recent actions, fans believe it served as a warning about Diggs.

Fans on social media are speculating whether Diggs was simply a rebound for Cardi B after her split from Offset. The consensus appears to suggest that she ignored multiple red flags. Comedy and memes have followed, with users commenting, ‘Miami warned her,’ and ‘Cardi played herself.’

Social media reactions highlight the intense scrutiny surrounding Cardi’s personal life. Fans have quickly pieced together the narrative with various theories circulating online, suggesting that Diggs was never fully committed to the relationship.

Despite the turmoil, nothing has been officially confirmed regarding a breakup. As of now, fans are left guessing about the nature of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship and whether there are further developments to come.