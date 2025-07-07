Entertainment
Cardi B Purges All Stefon Diggs Photos, Breakup Rumors Intensify
Los Angeles, CA — Cardi B has deleted all photos of Stefon Diggs from her Instagram account, sparking speculation about a possible breakup. Fans quickly recalled a previous warning from fellow artist Yung Miami, who had referred to Diggs as a ‘hoe’ in a now-resurfaced tweet.
The move comes just weeks after Cardi B and Diggs were rumored to have started dating. The internet is buzzing with theories that Cardi may have ignored early warnings about the relationship.
In November 2024, Yung Miami tweeted, ‘I can’t fall in love with no hoe!!! Young, rich, outside, & single!!!!!’ At the time, many viewed it as an ambiguous comment, but following Cardi’s recent actions, fans believe it served as a warning about Diggs.
Fans on social media are speculating whether Diggs was simply a rebound for Cardi B after her split from Offset. The consensus appears to suggest that she ignored multiple red flags. Comedy and memes have followed, with users commenting, ‘Miami warned her,’ and ‘Cardi played herself.’
Social media reactions highlight the intense scrutiny surrounding Cardi’s personal life. Fans have quickly pieced together the narrative with various theories circulating online, suggesting that Diggs was never fully committed to the relationship.
Despite the turmoil, nothing has been officially confirmed regarding a breakup. As of now, fans are left guessing about the nature of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship and whether there are further developments to come.
Recent Posts
- SoundHound AI Faces Market Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
- Daria Kasatkina’s Earring Mishap Costs Her Points at Wimbledon
- XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
- Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News
- Wimbledon 2025: Star Matches in Round of 16 Set to Thrill Fans
- Senate Passes Controversial Tax Reform Bill Amidst Heated Debate