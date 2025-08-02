Entertainment
Cardi B and Rah Ali Clash at Cannes Airport: Different Stories Emerge
Cannes, France – A heated exchange reportedly occurred between rapper Cardi B and reality star Rah Ali at the airport in Cannes. Cardi shared her side of the story during an X Spaces session late Thursday, describing a tense encounter with Ali that reignited their years-long feud.
Cardi claimed she ran into Ali and felt the need to confront her due to an alleged incident from the 2018 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party. “I know that I’m grown and that I shouldn’t have that mentality, but let’s be f**king for real,” Cardi stated, emphasizing her desire to defend her honor. She recounted how Ali allegedly hit her while being restrained by security. “You attacked me, and if you thought I was gonna let that sh*t fly, you outta your f**king mind,” Cardi expressed.
The Bronx rapper alleged that Ali stared her down and then dismissed her with comments urging her to ‘grow up.’ This prompted Cardi to throw a JBL portable speaker at Ali. However, Ali later disputed Cardi’s account, stating on her podcast that the argument took a different turn and that Cardi had thrown shoes and bags, not a speaker.
Ali responded to the allegations on her social media, insisting that if she had been hit with a speaker, “you in fact would be viewing footage of me in handcuffs.” She expressed her intent to avoid poor choices and calculated actions, indicating that she wouldn’t engage in drama.
The ongoing tension between the two stems from their notorious altercation at the 2018 New York Fashion Week, and Cardi admitted to her fans that she had been waiting for an opportunity to ‘settle things.’ Despite the confrontation, she claimed she was willing to face any repercussions for the sake of her pride.
The altercation at Cannes has garnered significant attention, with both women providing conflicting narratives as the public follows their drama closely.
