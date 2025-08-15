Cardi B Releases New Single ‘Imaginary Playerz’ Ahead of Upcoming Album

NEW YORK, NY — Cardi B has released her new single, “Imaginary Playerz,” marking the second track from her anticipated sophomore album, “Am I The Drama?,” due out on September 19. The song, which samples JAY-Z’s 1997 hit “Imaginary Players,” showcases Cardi’s homage to the hip-hop legend. “If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t even feel a certain type of way neither,” Cardi told fans during an X Spaces chat, expressing her relief and excitement over JAY-Z’s support.

The track features a smooth East Coast groove, produced by DJ SwanQo, Sean Island, and OctaneThisThatGas. In the opening lines, Cardi asserts her confidence with, “Now I spit that other sh-t, pretty motherf–ker shit / Cardi B, every song platinum, I’m not the other bitch.” This bold introduction sets the tone for a luxurious presentation that Cardi encapsulates in the accompanying music video she directed with Patience Foster.

Fresh from hosting WWE’s SummerSlam on August 2, Cardi previewed her upcoming album at the event, building anticipation among fans. The music video portrays her enjoying a lavish lifestyle, complementing the prideful themes in the song.

“Imaginary Playerz” follows the release of the single “Outside,” which debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this month. Cardi’s new album will consist of 23 tracks, including previously released hits “Up” and “WAP.” She defended her decision to include these older songs, stating, “WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on [streaming platforms] all the time… they deserve a home.”

Fans can watch the music video for “Imaginary Playerz” online and are encouraged to pre-order the album as the September release nears.