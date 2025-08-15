Entertainment
Cardi B Releases New Single ‘Imaginary Playerz’ Ahead of Upcoming Album
NEW YORK, NY — Cardi B has released her new single, “Imaginary Playerz,” ahead of her highly anticipated sophomore album, which is set to drop in just over a month. The song became available on streaming services on Friday, August 15, and follows her previous hit, “Outside.”
The track features a sample from Jay-Z‘s classic “Imaginary Players” from his 1997 album, “In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.” Earlier this week, Cardi shared that the rapper gave her the stamp of approval for the song. “If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t even feel a certain type of way neither, because it’s like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder,'” she said during an X Spaces session. “But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it.”
Cardi announced the single earlier in the week, revealing its luxurious cover art, where she appears in a white fur coat seated on a matching Rolls-Royce. She teased her fans with the phrase, “Just a lil taste of the drama. IMAGINARY PLAYERZ THIS FRIDAY,” on social media.
It is still unclear if Cardi will release a third single before her album’s release date. Her previous single, “Outside,” debuted at No. 10 on the charts and also topped other rankings. The upcoming album includes 23 tracks, featuring earlier hits like “Up” and “WAP.” The Grammy-winning artist previously defended her decision to include these popular songs on the album. “This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this,” she stated in June. “WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them all the time… they deserve a home.”
Fans can listen to “Imaginary Playerz” on streaming platforms now as they await the release of Cardi B’s sophomore album, titled “Am I The Drama?.”
