Cardi B Reveals Star-Studded Collaborators for New Album ‘Am I the Drama?’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Cardi B is set to release her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?,” this Friday, September 19. The rapper unveiled an impressive lineup of collaborators, including musical icons like Janet Jackson, Lizzo, and Selena Gomez.

In the lead-up to the album’s release, Cardi has been actively promoting it through social media and public appearances. On billboards in Los Angeles and Miami, fans first learned about the features shortly before the album drops. In addition to Jackson and Gomez, the album also features Summer Walker, Kehlani, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cash Cobain, totaling 23 tracks.

The promotional campaign has included the release of singles such as “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz,” the latter of which samples Jay-Z‘s classic “Imaginary Players” from 1997. Cardi’s pop-up event in New York City attracted many fans over the weekend, and she is planning meet-and-greets in Cypress, TX, Easton, PA, Riverdale, GA, and Long Beach, CA in the coming week.

In a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Cardi discussed her decision to finally launch this long-awaited follow-up to her 2018 debut, “Invasion of Privacy.” She expressed her satisfaction with the album’s completion, stating, “I feel like I touched on everything I wanted to touch, and I was like, I’m done. I can’t possibly fit no more.”

Cardi also hinted at an upcoming tour, though she did not provide specific details. She mentioned, “I’m already preparing for it, I’m at the gym and I’m taking dancing classes already.” After a legal battle earlier this year, Cardi was cleared of charges in a $24 million lawsuit concerning an alleged assault on a security guard, allowing her to focus entirely on her music.

With her new album, Cardi B aims to capture the attention of fans everywhere. Her strategic marketing approach includes asking questions about who the true drama is, creating buzz and anticipation leading to the release.