Entertainment
Cardi B Reveals Star-Studded Collaborators for New Album ‘Am I the Drama?’
LOS ANGELES, CA — Cardi B is set to release her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?,” this Friday, September 19. The rapper unveiled an impressive lineup of collaborators, including musical icons like Janet Jackson, Lizzo, and Selena Gomez.
In the lead-up to the album’s release, Cardi has been actively promoting it through social media and public appearances. On billboards in Los Angeles and Miami, fans first learned about the features shortly before the album drops. In addition to Jackson and Gomez, the album also features Summer Walker, Kehlani, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cash Cobain, totaling 23 tracks.
The promotional campaign has included the release of singles such as “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz,” the latter of which samples Jay-Z‘s classic “Imaginary Players” from 1997. Cardi’s pop-up event in New York City attracted many fans over the weekend, and she is planning meet-and-greets in Cypress, TX, Easton, PA, Riverdale, GA, and Long Beach, CA in the coming week.
In a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Cardi discussed her decision to finally launch this long-awaited follow-up to her 2018 debut, “Invasion of Privacy.” She expressed her satisfaction with the album’s completion, stating, “I feel like I touched on everything I wanted to touch, and I was like, I’m done. I can’t possibly fit no more.”
Cardi also hinted at an upcoming tour, though she did not provide specific details. She mentioned, “I’m already preparing for it, I’m at the gym and I’m taking dancing classes already.” After a legal battle earlier this year, Cardi was cleared of charges in a $24 million lawsuit concerning an alleged assault on a security guard, allowing her to focus entirely on her music.
With her new album, Cardi B aims to capture the attention of fans everywhere. Her strategic marketing approach includes asking questions about who the true drama is, creating buzz and anticipation leading to the release.
Recent Posts
- EA FC 26 Launch Details: Early Access and Editions Revealed
- Linkin Park Reenergizes Fans With Maryland Comeback Concert
- Bull Attorneys Expand Legal Services for Car Accident Victims in Kansas
- Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Gas Leak Causes Traffic Alert in Oklahoma City
- Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’