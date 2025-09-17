Entertainment
Cardi B Shines at NYFW with Daughter Kulture Ahead of Talk Show Premiere
NEW YORK, NY — Rapper Cardi B made a stylish entrance at the Alexander Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week, joined by her daughter Kulture, 7. The mother-daughter duo captured attention on September 12, flaunting matching fur outfits.
Cardi, 32, wore a bold animal print fur jacket, paired with black lace-up boots and fishnet stockings. Large white hoop earrings accented her look, and her hair was stylishly draped behind her ears.
Kulture mirrored her mother in a fashionable fur skirt and a black long-sleeve top. Her hair was styled in miniature buns, and she accessorized with black moto boots and sunglasses. The two posed confidently for photographers, with Kulture striking a pose with her hand on her hip.
According to reports, the pair took their seats and watched the runway show closely, with Kulture enjoying the spectacle through her sunglasses.
Cardi B shares children Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1, with ex Offset. The rapper often shares insights about her kids on social media and recently hinted at wanting more children in the future. She humorously noted, “It’s like the more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to a home; one of them is going to wipe my butt.”
Meanwhile, Cardi has been actively promoting her new album, “Am I the Drama?
