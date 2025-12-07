Cardi B Wins Court Case Against Security Guard Emani Ellis

Los Angeles, California — Cardi B has emerged victorious for the second time in a legal battle involving Emani Ellis, a security guard who alleged the Grammy-winning rapper scratched her face in 2018. On December 5, 2025, Judge Ian Fusselman denied Ellis’s request for a new trial after a unanimous verdict favored Cardi B in September.

During the hearing, Judge Fusselman found no evidence that would justify overturning the original decision. Ellis claimed that jurors were intimidated by Cardi B after she threw a pen to the ground outside the courthouse while answering questions from YouTuber Donat Ricketts. However, the judge noted that Ellis’s argument had no factual basis and indicated that the jurors remained focused on the evidence presented during the trial.

Fusselman referred to video footage showing Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, tossing the pen after Ricketts asked her about pregnancy rumors. In the same video, she can be heard telling Ricketts to “Stop disrespecting me.” Ricketts later suggested that the pen bounced and struck him, but the judge emphasized that no juror expressed intimidation, rejecting Ellis’s claims.

Ellis’s lawyer, Ron Rosen Janfaza, had argued that two important witnesses for Cardi B, Dr. David Finke and receptionist Tierra Malcolm, should have been barred from testifying due to late disclosure. Both witnesses testified that during the confrontation, Ellis appeared aggressive and was holding a phone. Malcolm revealed that Ellis had attempted to enlist her in a lawsuit against Cardi B shortly after the incident. This raised questions about Ellis’s credibility.

Throughout the trial, Almánzar maintained that she did not physically touch Ellis and described their interaction as purely verbal. She clarified that Ellis had stalked her and backed her against a wall, insisting there was no physical assault.

Judge Fusselman remarked that the jury was attentive to the details of the case and that their decision was based solely on the evidence presented. The jury took just one hour to decide in favor of the rapper, finding that Ellis failed to prove her claims against Cardi B.

Following her courtroom victory, Cardi B released special editions of her album cover inspired by the trial, showcasing her exceptional track record in civil cases.