Sports
Cardinals Claim Hampson, Designate Barrero for Assignment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they have claimed infielder/outfielder Garrett Hampson off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. To make room for him, they have designated infielder/outfielder José Barrero for assignment.
Hampson, 30, joins his third team this season and the sixth in his career. Over 60 plate appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Reds this year, he has struggled, hitting just .167 with a .310 on-base percentage and .188 slugging percentage.
Despite his unimpressive batting line, Hampson is recognized for his speed and defensive skills, ranking in the 85th percentile of the league for sprint speed. He has played extensively at second base and shortstop, as well as all three outfield positions, with most of his outfield time in center. In addition, he has logged 121 innings at third base.
In his eight major league seasons, Hampson has a career batting average of .238 with a .301 on-base percentage and a .357 slugging percentage. His versatility is seen as a key asset for the Cardinals as they look to enhance their roster.
Meanwhile, Barrero’s performance has been underwhelming. In 22 games for St. Louis, he has only managed a .138 average with a .194 on-base percentage. A former top prospect, he has struggled in his five major league seasons, hitting .182 overall.
Because Barrero is out of minor league options, he will need to clear waivers before he can be sent down to Triple-A. The Cardinals have five days to trade him or put him on waivers, which could determine his immediate baseball future.
In Triple-A this season, Barrero has shown promise, achieving a .299 batting average in 101 plate appearances. He has primarily played shortstop, but recent years have seen him gaining more outfield experience as teams try to expand his versatility.
Recent Posts
- Braves Edge Mets in Tight Game as Montas Makes His Return
- Television Legend Lynn Hamilton Dies at 95, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Boston Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday as Kristaps Porzingis Faces Uncertain Future
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Critical Gold Cup Match
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Crucial Gold Cup Clash
- Post Malone’s Big A** Stadium Tour Hits Boise This June
- DeWanna Bonner Likely Done with Indiana Fever, Eyes New Teams
- Whit Merrifield Announces Retirement After Nine MLB Seasons
- New All-Inclusive Playground Opens in Cupertino, Welcomes All Abilities
- Iranian Hackers Disrupt Public Services in Tirana, Albania
- Cardinals Claim Hampson, Designate Barrero for Assignment
- Oregon Reports First Measles Case of 2025 in Unvaccinated Adult
- QuantumScape Achieves Milestone in Solid-State Battery Production
- Lyon Relegated to Second Division Amid Financial Crisis
- Alan Hamel Spotted with Joanna Cassidy, Sparks Romance Rumors
- Extreme Heat Wave Hits Tri-State Area, Breaks Temperature Records
- Zdeno Chara Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025 Class
- Magnitude 2.7 Earthquake Shakes San Fernando Valley
- Residents Brace for Possible Major Earthquake in California
- Severe Michigan Heat Wave Nearing End as Storms Approaching