Cardinals Claim Hampson, Designate Barrero for Assignment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they have claimed infielder/outfielder Garrett Hampson off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. To make room for him, they have designated infielder/outfielder José Barrero for assignment.

Hampson, 30, joins his third team this season and the sixth in his career. Over 60 plate appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Reds this year, he has struggled, hitting just .167 with a .310 on-base percentage and .188 slugging percentage.

Despite his unimpressive batting line, Hampson is recognized for his speed and defensive skills, ranking in the 85th percentile of the league for sprint speed. He has played extensively at second base and shortstop, as well as all three outfield positions, with most of his outfield time in center. In addition, he has logged 121 innings at third base.

In his eight major league seasons, Hampson has a career batting average of .238 with a .301 on-base percentage and a .357 slugging percentage. His versatility is seen as a key asset for the Cardinals as they look to enhance their roster.

Meanwhile, Barrero’s performance has been underwhelming. In 22 games for St. Louis, he has only managed a .138 average with a .194 on-base percentage. A former top prospect, he has struggled in his five major league seasons, hitting .182 overall.

Because Barrero is out of minor league options, he will need to clear waivers before he can be sent down to Triple-A. The Cardinals have five days to trade him or put him on waivers, which could determine his immediate baseball future.

In Triple-A this season, Barrero has shown promise, achieving a .299 batting average in 101 plate appearances. He has primarily played shortstop, but recent years have seen him gaining more outfield experience as teams try to expand his versatility.