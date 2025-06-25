Sports
Cardinals Face Cubs in Key Rivalry Series at Busch Stadium
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a pivotal four-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night at Busch Stadium. Starting pitcher Miles Mikolas has one request for fans: be loud and boo the Cubs.
“These are the fun games, those rivalry games,” Mikolas said. “I hope there’s a lot of red in the stands. I know there will be blue up there, but hopefully there’s more red. Come to the game, boo the Cubs, and get in their heads. Give us that home-field advantage and let’s see if we can make a move right here.”
With the win on Monday night, the Cardinals defeated the Cubs 8-2, improving their record to 43-36, just 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central.
The Cardinals plan to capitalize on this momentum with 24-year-old pitcher Michael McGreevy set to start on Tuesday night. Manager Oliver Marmol officially announced the decision on Monday, stating, “RHP Michael McGreevy will start on Tuesday for the Cardinals vs. the Cubs.” McGreevy has been impressive this season with a 2.70 ERA and a 15-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 2/3 innings.
“It’s important to have a strong start against division rivals,” Mikolas added. “These games matter more now than ever with our current standing. Every win counts as we chase the Cubs.”
As the series unfolds, the Cardinals will look to increase their win streak and gain ground in the division. With the support of the fans, they aim to make a significant impact in this crucial matchup against their long-time rivals.
