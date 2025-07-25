Sports
Cardinals Face Padres in Key Matchup at Busch Stadium
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals will meet the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Busch Stadium, starting at 7:45 p.m. ET. This matchup features the Cardinals as the favorites with a moneyline of -158, while the Padres are the underdogs at +133.
The Cardinals are looking to improve their season record after starting with a mixed performance, currently holding a 3-7 record. They average 4.1 runs per game and have recorded seven home runs. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 5.29 and strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings.
In contrast, the Padres, with a 6-4 record, will aim to continue their solid start. They average 3.8 runs per game, have hit eight home runs, and boast a much lower ERA of 2.48 with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
For this game, the run line favors the Cardinals at -1.5, which has odds of +138. The total runs set for the game is 8, with betting odds of -107 for the over and -114 for the under.
Key players to watch include Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado for the Cardinals, both expected to deliver significant performances. For the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado promise to be critical in their offensive strategy.
As anticipation builds for this matchup, fans will look for standout performances that could shape the dynamics of the game.
Recent Posts
- Zidansek Eliminates Last Italian Hope at Palermo Ladies Open
- Marlins Face Brewers in Critical NL Matchup Tonight
- Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across New England
- Medvedev Advances to Quarter-Finals at Washington Open
- Extreme Heat Hits New England Ahead of Cold Front
- Yankees Eyeing Pirates Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for July 25th Explained
- Rachel Zegler Exits ‘Evita’ Mid-Performance Due to Illness
- Protests Surge Against Israel’s Actions in Gaza Amid Genocide Claims
- Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers
- MLB to Host Historic Speedway Classic in Bristol This August
- No New Videos Found for Upcoming Tennis Tournament
- Mayor Adams Faces Legal Challenges Amid Immigration Concerns
- Mets Consider Reunion with Bullpen Star Mike Vasil Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Ken Carson’s ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour Faces Cancellation Rumors
- Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel
- Gregory Soto Helps Orioles Snap Losing Streak Against Guardians
- Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams Highlight Hunger Crisis in Gaza
- Taylor Townsend Nears Historic Doubles Ranking After DC Open Win
- Bublik Faces Van de Zandschulp in Kitzbuhel Semifinal Showdown