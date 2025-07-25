Cardinals Face Padres in Key Matchup at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals will meet the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Busch Stadium, starting at 7:45 p.m. ET. This matchup features the Cardinals as the favorites with a moneyline of -158, while the Padres are the underdogs at +133.

The Cardinals are looking to improve their season record after starting with a mixed performance, currently holding a 3-7 record. They average 4.1 runs per game and have recorded seven home runs. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 5.29 and strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings.

In contrast, the Padres, with a 6-4 record, will aim to continue their solid start. They average 3.8 runs per game, have hit eight home runs, and boast a much lower ERA of 2.48 with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

For this game, the run line favors the Cardinals at -1.5, which has odds of +138. The total runs set for the game is 8, with betting odds of -107 for the over and -114 for the under.

Key players to watch include Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado for the Cardinals, both expected to deliver significant performances. For the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado promise to be critical in their offensive strategy.

As anticipation builds for this matchup, fans will look for standout performances that could shape the dynamics of the game.