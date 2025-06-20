Cardinals Face Reds in Critical NL Central Showdown

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds in a crucial three-game series beginning Friday night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals, holding a 40-35 record, are looking to regain momentum after a long road trip, while the Reds sit at 39-36 and have recently won their last four series.

Brady Singer will start for the Reds on Friday, boasting a 4.35 ERA and 60 strikeouts this season. In contrast, the Cardinals will counter with 26-year-old Andre Pallante, who has a 4.83 ERA and has struggled in recent outings, allowing 12 earned runs over his last three starts.

The matchups for the series feature veteran lefty Wade Miley against the Cardinals on Saturday, while Sunday’s game will see young left-hander Andrew Abbott, who has showcased dominant performances with a 1.84 ERA. The Cardinals face tough competition with the Reds’ pitching staff, which has shown signs of improvement.

Statistically, both teams are closely matched, with the Cardinals ranking 18th in wRC+ and the Reds slightly behind at 19th. The Cardinals have a slight edge in power statistics, having scored more runs overall. However, recent trends show the Reds outperforming the Cardinals, currently holding a 7-3 record over their last ten games.

Injury updates highlight the Cardinals’ roster issues with key players on the injured list. Meanwhile, the Reds are dealing with injuries to pitchers Graham Ashcraft and Hunter Greene, among others. Their success hinges on overcoming these challenges while competing for a playoff spot.

This exciting series could redefine the standings as both teams vie for the second position in the NL Central, making it a critical juncture in the season for both franchises.