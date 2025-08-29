Cardinals Face Reds in Crucial NL Central Showdown

CINCINNATI, OH — The St. Louis Cardinals are set to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in a pivotal three-game series at Great American Ball Park, starting at 6:40 p.m. ET. The 66-69 Cardinals aim to derail the Reds’ dwindling playoff aspirations following a series split with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Reds, with a 68-66 record, host the Cardinals after struggling on a recent West Coast trip, losing five of six games and allowing a significant number of runs. This weekend’s matchups are crucial as both teams grapple with their playoff hopes.

On Friday, the Cardinals will send 29-year-old Matthew Liberatore to the mound against the Reds’ Zach Littell, who brings a 3.62 ERA to the game. Littell, poised to become a free agent, has a 16.9% strikeout rate but a notable walk rate of less than 5%. His high flyball rate of over 60% raises questions about how he will perform at GABP, a ballpark known for its home runs.

Saturday’s matchup features 26-year-old left-hander Andrew Abbott, who boasts impressive stats with a 2.62 ERA over 23 starts. Despite his low strikeout and walk rates, Abbott has excelled in two previous starts against the Cardinals, allowing just one earned run in ten innings.

Lastly, Sunday will feature right-hander Brady Singer, who ranks higher in strikeout percentage at 22.7%. With a 4.06 ERA, Singer has managed to limit home runs significantly, a crucial factor in pitch-to-contact effectiveness.

Although the Reds’ bullpen has struggled, with 2.5 fWAR compared to the Cardinals’ 4.2, the Reds possess a few standout pitchers. The team has faced challenges defensively, currently ranked 18th in OAA.

Offensively, the Reds sit 25th in MLB in wRC+, lagging behind the Cardinals, making runs harder to come by. Key hitters include Elly De La Cruz with a wRC+ of 113 and another promising player, Marte, with a wRC+ of 128.

This series will play a vital role in shaping the playoff picture for both teams as they enter the final stretch of the season.