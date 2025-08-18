Cardinals Face Struggles as Marlins Spark Hope Ahead of Monday’s Matchup

MIAMI, Florida — The St. Louis Cardinals will look to break a five-game losing streak as they face the Miami Marlins in a three-game series starting Monday night. The Cardinals, at a record of 61-61, find themselves struggling to gain momentum, facing off against a Marlins team that has experienced recent ups and downs.

Tonight’s game marks a crucial matchup for both teams. Starting for the Cardinals will be left-hander Matthew Liberatore, who has lost four straight decisions and hasn’t secured a win since June 29. He currently holds a 4.08 ERA in 22 appearances this season, but his last five starts have seen that number rise to 5.95 as he has been unable to pitch beyond 4 1/3 innings in any of them. “I don’t know if there’s anything I’ve wanted more than to be a big-league starter,” said Liberatore.

The Marlins will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Eury Perez, boasting a solid 3.58 ERA and a 5-3 record. Perez’s season has shown promise, especially with a quality start against the Cardinals in 2023 where he allowed just one run.

In the context of team performance, the Cardinals’ recent inability to score runs has been evident. In their last five games, they have been outscored significantly, showcasing an offense that could not muster a comeback even when they took early leads, like on Wednesday against the Marlins when they led 5-4 before faltering.

The Marlins, while managing a slightly better record at 64-57, have had their own struggles. This past week, they swept the Yankees but faltered against the Padres and were recently without All-Star Kyle Stowers due to an injury. Stowers was pivotal in the lineup, with 25 home runs this season before his oblique strain. “Kyle’s having a great year,” said Marlins manager Clayton McCullough, emphasizing the need for resilience from his team.

Tonight’s game could prove pivotal for both teams as they navigate their respective challenges. With first pitch set for 5:40 PM EST, fans will be eager to see if the Cardinals can turn their fortunes around or if the Marlins can exploit the current setbacks of their opponents.