Sports
Cardinals Face Tough Decisions with Arenado’s Injury and Wetherholt’s Rise
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals are navigating significant challenges as the summer months progress. With the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline now behind them, injuries have taken their toll, particularly concerning third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove winner, has faced ongoing shoulder issues. Though there were discussions about potential trades leading up to the deadline, he remained with the Cardinals. Unfortunately, he was placed on the Injured List shortly after the deadline, aiming for recovery and a possible return around August 18.
However, recent reports from team officials such as Oli Marmol indicate that Arenado may not be ready in time for the upcoming series in Miami, where the Cardinals are scheduled to play from August 18-20.
“Nolan reported to the Cardinals Spring HQ in Jupiter, Fla., on Friday to begin his rehabilitation,” Marmol stated. “But he isn’t expected to resume baseball activities until later,” further complicating the team’s plans for the remainder of the season.
As Arenado rehabilitates, the Cardinals are looking to young talent, including infielder Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese, to fill the void. Gorman in particular sees this situtation as an opportunity to showcase his skills to a new front office and prove he deserves a long-term spot on the roster.
Adding to the excitement is the rise of the Cardinals’ top prospect, JJ Wetherholt. He debuted at Triple-A this week, hitting three times and even homering in his first game. With a remarkable batting average of .344 at that level, Wetherholt is pushing for a call-up as the season progresses.
“I think he is making a strong case,” said a Cardinals official regarding Wetherholt’s performance. “At this rate, he could see the majors very soon.”
As the team prepares for next steps, Arenado’s future in St. Louis remains uncertain. With a hefty contract and declining performance, a potential trade could be on the horizon, especially with emerging players showing promise.
The Cardinals face tough choices that could reshape their roster significantly in the months to come.
