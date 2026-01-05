Sports
Cardinals Fire Coach Jonathan Gannon After Disastrous 3-14 Season
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Jonathan Gannon after a disappointing 3-14 season, sources confirmed on January 5, 2026. This follows a campaign that ended with a nine-game losing streak, leading to disappointment for fans and management alike.
Gannon, who took over the Cardinals in 2023, finished with a 15-36 record over three seasons without reaching the playoffs. His time with the team saw fluctuating performance, with the Cardinals starting strong in the 2025 season before suffering a dramatic decline.
In those three years, the Cardinals struggled significantly in the NFC West, going 3-15 against their division rivals, including a 0-6 record against the Seattle Seahawks. The other teams in the division reached the playoffs this year, highlighting the gap between Arizona and its competitors.
Despite entering the season with high hopes after an 8-9 record in 2024, key injuries plagued the team, with 42 players missing a combined 309 games. The Cardinals’ defense struggled too, ranking fourth in points allowed per game with 28.7 and 27th in defensive EPA allowed per play.
Gannon acknowledged the team’s shortcomings during the season, pointing to player health and development issues. He expressed a belief in his team but also recognized that failure to improve could lead to significant changes in the coaching staff.
General manager Monti Ossenfort will now lead the search for a new head coach. With uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, especially regarding Kyler Murray’s future, the Cardinals are facing a critical offseason.
As Gannon finishes his tenure, fans are left wondering what the future holds for a franchise seeking stability and success.
