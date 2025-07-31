Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar Starts Rehab as Trade Deadline Nears

Jupiter, Florida, USA — The St. Louis Cardinals are navigating through a critical period as the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches. The team is dealing with multiple injuries, particularly to outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who has not played since July 12 due to a rib injury. However, there is good news on the horizon.

MLB.com’s John Denton reported that Nootbaar is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Manager Oliver Marmol confirmed, “Cardinals LF Lars Nootbaar (ribs) will start his Minor League rehab assignment on Wednesday.” This marks a significant step for the outfielder who has been a valuable asset to the team this season.

Nootbaar’s return is crucial as the Cardinals attempt to stay competitive in the National League Central, where they currently hold a 55-53 record, standing fourth behind the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, and Cincinnati Reds. Nootbaar has posted a batting average of .227 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs in 85 games this season.

“His presence on the field adds stability to our lineup, especially in crucial games as the trade deadline approaches,” a Cardinals staff member mentioned. While there have been trade speculations surrounding Nootbaar, it appears unlikely he will be moved before the deadline.

The focus now shifts to closer Ryan Helsley, whose future with the team could impact the Cardinals’ playoff chances. If the team decides to trade Helsley, it could indicate a shift in their immediate goals as they currently sit 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

As the organization weighs their options, the combination of Nootbaar’s impending return and decisions regarding Helsley will likely shape the Cardinals’ direction moving forward. With the trade deadline looming, the Cardinals are in a pivotal moment, and all eyes are on how they will respond in the coming days.