Cardinals, Saints Clash in Season Opener Betting Preview

New Orleans, LA – The Arizona Cardinals are set to face the New Orleans Saints in their 2025 season opener on September 7 at 1:00 PM EDT at the Caesars Superdome. With a betting spread favoring the Cardinals by 6.5 points, they aim to kick off the season on a high note.

This matchup marks an important start for both teams. According to betting models, the Cardinals are projected to win with a confidence rating of 79.9%, while they have an 84.3% chance of covering the spread. The game’s Over/Under is set at 43 total points.

Alvin Kamara, the Saints’ star running back, is expected to be a focal point in their offense, especially with Spencer Rattler starting under center. Kamara averaged 16.3 carries per game last season and is poised for a substantial workload. The Cardinals’ defense, having allowed the eighth-most yards per carry in 2024, may present opportunities for Kamara to excel.

On the other side, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to target tight end Trey McBride frequently. McBride had a standout season in 2024, registering 111 receptions for 1,146 yards. The Saints’ defense struggled with passing yards last season, giving McBride a favorable matchup in Week 1.

New Orleans will also look to deep-threat receiver Rashid Shaheed after a productive 2024 season. With the potential for Rattler to take risks downfield, Shaheed’s ability to stretch the field could create scoring opportunities if the Saints find themselves trailing.

Betting enthusiasts will find various prop bets on players from both sides. James Conner, the Cardinals’ running back, is also in the spotlight, and recent trends suggest he could take advantage of the Saints’ weak run defense. As the game approaches, odds and specific player performance metrics will continue to evolve.

