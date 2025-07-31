Cardinals Team Up to Combat Domestic Violence in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals are partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home and YWCA Metro St. Louis on Wednesday to raise awareness about domestic violence and support victims of sexual abuse.

Joe Torre, co-founder and co-chair of Safe At Home, shared his personal connection to the cause. “Growing up in a home where there was domestic violence left lasting scars, and that was what inspired All and me to start Safe At Home,” Torre said.

Torre emphasized the importance of positive role modeling, leadership, teamwork, and respect. “These values are critically important – at home, in our communities, and on the baseball field. Our prevention model starts out in schools so we can reach young people early, reinforce these qualities, and educate to prevent the cycle of violence and abuse. Every child deserves to feel safe, supported, and empowered,” he added.

Fans attending the game will be able to connect with representatives from Safe At Home and YWCA to learn more about domestic violence prevention, along with accessing resources and support.

Additionally, the Cardinals and YWCA will post the 24/7 helpline number in all women’s and family restrooms at Busch Stadium to ensure that help is readily available.