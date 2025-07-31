News
Cardinals Team Up to Combat Domestic Violence in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals are partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home and YWCA Metro St. Louis on Wednesday to raise awareness about domestic violence and support victims of sexual abuse.
Joe Torre, co-founder and co-chair of Safe At Home, shared his personal connection to the cause. “Growing up in a home where there was domestic violence left lasting scars, and that was what inspired All and me to start Safe At Home,” Torre said.
Torre emphasized the importance of positive role modeling, leadership, teamwork, and respect. “These values are critically important – at home, in our communities, and on the baseball field. Our prevention model starts out in schools so we can reach young people early, reinforce these qualities, and educate to prevent the cycle of violence and abuse. Every child deserves to feel safe, supported, and empowered,” he added.
Fans attending the game will be able to connect with representatives from Safe At Home and YWCA to learn more about domestic violence prevention, along with accessing resources and support.
Additionally, the Cardinals and YWCA will post the 24/7 helpline number in all women’s and family restrooms at Busch Stadium to ensure that help is readily available.
Recent Posts
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota
- Antonio Gates Honored Amid Chargers’ Disappointing Season
- Texas Rangers Confirm Adolis García Trade Rumors Are False
- Astros’ Paredes Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Tear
- Fans Anticipate Record-Breaking Two-Night SummerSlam Event
- Exploring the Gen Z Stare: A Generational Perception
- Gusto Leads Team to Victory Against Nationals on Wednesday Night
- Casper Ruud Confirms Fifth Laver Cup Appearance in San Francisco
- MicroStrategy to Announce Q2 Results Amid Bitcoin Surge
- Mike From PA Faces Fifth Twitch Suspension Amid Controversial Comments