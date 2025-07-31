Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals traded All-Star closer Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets for three minor league prospects late Wednesday night, just hours before the trade deadline. The deal included pitchers Frank Elissalt and Nate Dohm, along with infielder Jesus Baez, marking a significant move for the team as it pivots to a future-focused strategy.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol acknowledged the emotional weight of trading Helsley, who set a club record with 49 saves last season. “We knew it was coming. Having the conversation isn’t the easiest,” Marmol said after the team’s recent loss to the Miami Marlins. “He really has done so much for the organization.”

The 31-year-old Helsley has been a key player for St. Louis, converting 20 saves this season before being dealt to New York, where he will join a bullpen led by Edwin Diaz.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals also confirmed the trade of lefty Steven Matz to the Boston Red Sox. Matz’s versatility as both a starter and reliever made him an attractive option for Boston as the team continues to strengthen its roster.

In exchange for Matz, the Cardinals acquired Blaze Jordan, a corner infielder who has hit .308 with 12 home runs in the minor leagues this season. The 22-year-old Jordan was praised for his power potential during his time with the Red Sox.

The Cardinals have been active in reshaping their roster as they aim to deepen their farm system. Both trades signal a shift towards building for the future, as the team has struggled to maintain a competitive edge this season.

As for the newly acquired prospects, the Cardinals hope that Baez, a top talent from New York’s system, along with pitchers Dohm and Elissalt, will contribute to their long-term goals. Baez is lauded for his strong bat speed and potential to develop into a consistent power hitter, while Dohm is noted for his high strikeout rate and solid ERA.

Following the trades, the Cardinals’ front office remains focused on further moves, with recurring discussions around veteran reliever Phil Maton. As the team approaches the final stretch of the season, opportunities for younger pitchers to step up in the bullpen have increased.