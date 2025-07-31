Cardinals Weigh Trade Options as Deadline Approaches

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are attracting significant interest from rival teams regarding their relief pitching trio of Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz as the MLB trade deadline approaches on July 29, 2025.

Teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Detroit Tigers have expressed interest in Helsley, the Cardinals’ closer and a two-time All-Star. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak is known for making substantial trades close to the deadline and is prepared to wait for the right offer.

Helsley’s value has increased following a recent development affecting Cleveland‘s Emmanuel Clase, pushing other teams to consider trading for him. Though he is set to become a free agent after this season, several clubs view him as a prime target.

Matz has been successful as a late-inning reliever, posting a 3.60 ERA over 29 relief appearances. His ability to perform well against left-handed hitters makes him an appealing option for teams seeking additional bullpen support. Matz is also in the final year of a four-year contract and has indicated he is open to a mixed role as both a starter and reliever if traded.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have been discussing the potential trade of third baseman Nolan Arenado, though little traction has been made thus far. The complex third-base market has heightened competition among teams, but trading Arenado within the division remains unlikely.

Willson Contreras has also met with Mozeliak to confirm he wishes to remain with the Cardinals through the season, while other veterans like Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas are expected to stay put, due to their own no-trade clauses.

As the clock ticks down on the trade deadline, the situation surrounding the Cardinals’ pitchers and their roster remains dynamic.