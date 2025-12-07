Sports
Cardinals Without Key Players for Week 14 Clash Against Rams
PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals will be missing two key players against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will not participate in the game.
Benson has been sidelined since Week 4 due to a knee injury. The Cardinals opened his practice window to return from injured reserve on November 19, but Benson struggled to get comfortable during practice leading up to the game. He labored through drills, often expressing discomfort with his knee.
“Hope is not a great word (but) I hope so,” Gannon said regarding Benson’s potential return. “He’s trying his butt off. He’s just not there yet.” Benson is up against a December 10 deadline to be activated to the 53-man roster, or his season could end.
On the other hand, Harrison suffered a heel injury while attempting to continue playing through the pain during last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He left the game early in the fourth quarter and did not return, leaving his availability uncertain.
“A heel bruise is a hard injury for a skill guy. They can run but can’t stick their foot in the ground,” Gannon noted. “It’s not something that you can medicate them to feel good enough to play.”
In Benson’s absence, the Cardinals are expected to lean on Bam Knight as the lead back. Emari Demercado, who missed the previous two games with an ankle sprain, could also return to complement Knight.
Wide receiver Michael Wilson is set to step in as the Cardinals’ top receiving option, having previously filled that role effectively before Harrison’s injury.
Additionally, the Cardinals will be without cornerback Max Melton, defensive lineman Walter Nolen, wide receiver Greg Dortch, and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson for the game against the Rams.
